President Donald Trump says he didn’t do it, and that seems to be good enough for House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Appearing on Yahoo’s Skullduggery podcast, Scalise blasted Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll‘s appearance on CNN earlier this week.

“The president’s been very emphatic that it didn’t happen.” Scalise said. “The Anderson Cooper interview that she did was one of the most bizarre interviews I’ve ever seen. Anderson Cooper went to a commercial, because he didn’t even want her on the air anymore.”

Skullduggery co-host Michael Isikoff pressed Scalise — invoking the multiple sexual misconduct claims against Trump (which totals at least 17). Isikoff asked the Louisiana congressman if, at some point, one must either believe all of the accusers are lying, or believe the president has engaged in conduct for which he should be condemned.

“That’s a little bit salacious to say there’s all these accusations,” Scalise said.

“Well, there are multiple accusations,” Isikoff said.

Scalise was still skeptical.

“Aren’t we in a country where you’re innocent until proven guilty?” He said. “Let’s see where this goes.”

