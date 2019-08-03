The grandson of President George H.W. Bush called on Americans to “stand firm against white terrorism” following the El Paso shooting that left 20 people dead.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida governor Jeb Bush, made the statement on Twitter following the mass shooting, saying “I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority.”

“And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” he said. “There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we all must denounce and defeat.”

The younger Bush is one of the few in his family to fully endorse President Donald Trump. He previously declared at a Republican convention “are we gonna stand up for President Donald J. Trump? Are we going to reject the fake news and the liberal media?”

