The Mooch Snarks About Trump Giving Him Marital Advice: ‘He’s My Marriage Counselor, Okay?’

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he would return to the White House. But President Donald Trump believes the Mooch is in a good place right now, and he should try to keep it that way.

“You have said you would be willing to go back to the White House, that job is now open. Here is what the President just said about your offer to go back to the White House,” said Alyson Camerota on CNN’s New Day on Friday.

“I don’t remember offering, but I said I would go back,” said Scaramucci.

“Well I like Anthony and he’s very nice, but I think he should stay where he is right now. I think he’s doing a good job and let’s keep it that way for a little while,” Trump said, with a chuckle, during a call with Fox & Friends Friday.

Scaramucci conceded that was probably for the best.

“He’s giving me really good advice, I said on one of the other networks I would like to stay married, Alyson. Shouldn’t that be a goal for all of us?” said Scaramucci.

Scaramucci’s wife Deirdre Ball filed for divorce while she was nine months pregnant in 2017, widely believed to be because he took the White House job without consulting his wife.

“It is a good goal. But President Trump is your marriage counselor?” said Camerota.

“Yeah he’s my marriage counselor, okay? Is that okay? I mean he’s giving me very good advice over the air there, right?” said Scaramucci.

Camerota pointed out that Trump has had a few wives and his fair share of problems with each of them, and that he may not, in fact, be the best marriage counselor.

“He’s had a few different wives, but I would like to stay with my wife, I happen to love my wife. We patched things up, we’re doing quite well,” said the Mooch.

He also noted that life in the West Wing wasn’t easy on his mane.

“I think on the fourth day I was in the shower at the White House watching the hair go into the drain,” said Scaramucci.

“Keep the wife, keep the hair, I’m going to have a great Father’s Day.”

