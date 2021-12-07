A stunning new revelation from the yet-to-be-released book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shows that former President Donald Trump was “in danger of dying,” according to a CNN medical analyst.

The New York Times reported Monday that the new Meadows book includes a passage noting that Trump’s oxygen level sank to 86 prior to his admission to Walter Reed hospital last October. A level of 95 is on the low end of what is considered normal.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner ripped White House medical personnel for what he deemed a laissez-faire response to the president’s condition, which he categorized as grave.

“[The book] describes the White House doctors at some point considering just putting him on oxygen in the White House and hoping for the best, which is shockingly reckless,” Reiner said. “You know, the President of the United States was 74 years old. And obviously, clearly obese. Obesity is a risk factor for mortality, as is age over 70. So he had multiple risk factors for dying from this virus.

“Then they demonstrate that his oxygenation level … [was] 86 percent, which is dangerously low. Those should have triggered an immediate admission to Walter Reed, without hesitation. The president was in danger of dying.”

Reiner went on to blast the Trump White House for concealing the former president’s condition.

“If you look at the press conferences that happened on Saturday, the day after the president was admitted to the hospital, they all downplayed his illness,” Reiner said. “They made it sound like he was busy, you know, managing the levers of government. When, indeed, he was on oxygen in the hospital fighting for his life.”

