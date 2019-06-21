Has Fox News Tucker Carlson helped convince President Donald Trump not to listen to his National Security Advisor, John Bolton?

Following a report in which Carlson was said to have privately bashed Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their hawkish positions on Iran, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reports that Bolton is now being “tuned out” by Trump.

“The president, according to my reporting, has become more skeptical of what he hears from John Bolton,” Haberman said. She added, “This is somebody who has had a certain view of the way things should be for a very long time. That is sometimes at odds with what this president wants. He’s known to say John wants war. I think he tunes out what he hears more often than not.”

That seems to have played out on Thursday night when Trump, according to a scoop from Haberman and several other Times journalists, called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute, after initially approving them.

“I think he has two conflicting impulses,” Haberman said. “I think he was getting conflicting advice at least from certain people he listens to. I think within his government, there was a fairly uniform view. Not necessarily everybody, but a uniform view that if you don’t do something, that is also sending a signal to Iran.”

