‘There Go Her Ratings!’: Trump Lashes Out at Laura Ingraham After She Airs Polls Showing Him Losing to Biden

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday after she aired a series of polls that showed him performing worse than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against President Joe Biden in several states.

Ingraham aired the polls — which showed Trump losing to Biden in Georgia and Arizona — during a segment with Common Sense Society Executive Editor Chris Bedford on The Ingraham Angle Monday.

“Donald Trump, in almost all the polls that we’ve seen that have been done so far, granted it’s early, is behind Joe Biden,” said Bedford. “Now Joe Biden is running pretty badly against generic Republicans, maybe against a Tim Scott or against a Ron DeSantis type figure, but he’s consistently beating Donald Trump.”

After one poll showed DeSantis at 47 percent versus Biden at 43 percent in Arizona, Ingraham noted, “Now this is one poll. This is 500 Arizona voters, just taken.”

“You’re right; it’s just one poll,” responded Bedford. “But it is a broader trend, and matchups between X Republican and Joe Biden, X Republican usually wins, except for when it’s Donald Trump.”

Shortly after the segment, Trump lashed out at Ingraham in a post on Truth Social and accused the Fox News host of conducting “a hit piece” on him.

“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob,'” wrote Trump, before pointing to another poll on Fox News which showed him “doing far better against Crooked Joe.”

The former president concluded his post by encouraging followers to “watch Greg Kelly on Newsmax at 10:00 P.M.” instead of Ingraham’s Fox News show, which airs in the same time slot.

While DeSantis — the second-most popular Republican in most polls after Trump — has not yet officially entered the 2024 Republican primary, he is expected to launch his presidential campaign this week.

Last week, Trump accused Fox News of “desperately pushing” DeSantis and claimed it had become the “DeSanctimonious Network.”

“Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump wrote. “He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”

