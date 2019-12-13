President Donald Trump is trashing a new report from the Wall Street Journal which states that China has not yet agreed to a trade deal signed off on by the president.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump blasted the Journal report — which noted that the Chinese government has not commented on the progress of the negotiations and on whether a deal has indeed been struck.

“The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs. Fake News,” Trump wrote. “They should find a better leaker!”

The excerpt to which Trump is referring which deals with tariffs reads:

“Under the proposal, Washington would slash existing tariffs by as much as half on roughly $360 billion of China-made goods, in addition to canceling fresh tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese goods that Mr. Trump had scheduled to kick in on Sunday.”

The Dow, which was expected to be up at the opening bell, dropped marginally at the start of Friday trading.

