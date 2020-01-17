During a convivial ceremony at the White House honoring the college football national champion LSU Tigers, President Donald Trump riffed on his upcoming impeachment trial in a manner befitting one of his rallies.

Trump, inviting the team to join him in the Oval Office for photos, said he planned to bring the national champs with him behind the Resolute Desk.

“It’s been there a long time,” Trump said. “A lot of presidents, some good, some not so good. But you’ve got a good one now. Even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?”

Many in the room laughed, including, notably, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Heisman Trophy-winning star quarterback Joe Burrow, however, stood stone-faced behind the president during the rant.

