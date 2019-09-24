Former Republican Congressman David Jolly encouraged House Democrats to take impeachment against President Donald Trump to the absolute max in an appearance on MSNBC, Tuesday, claiming that this is the presidency James Madison and George Mason feared.

“There were three architects of the impeachment language… James Madison, George Mason, and Randolph. They were each concerned that the President may one day engage in activity that was not criminal, but was impeachable,” Jolly declared. “Madison was concerned about a president who would engage in perfidy, deceit, untrustworthiness. Madison was worried about a president who would be disloyal to our nation in dealing with a foreign nation. Ukraine. Randolph was concerned about a president who would secure emoluments from the office, profit from the presidency. Mason was concerned about someone who would tamper with elections or electors, he was concerned about a president who would tamper with investigations into himself. This is the presidency that the authors and architects of the impeachment language feared.”

This was the presidency they were worried about, and the frustration I think among a lot of activists who have asked Nancy Pelosi to do more is that this isn’t that hard. It’s right there. Even on this issue, whether we get the transcript or the whistleblower reporter, Donald Trump has confessed to this in the last 72 hours. On James Comey, he confessed to Lester Holt he fired him because of Russia. Giuliani has confessed to this. [Don] McGahn and [Corey] Lewandowski have confessed and said to Mueller that they were instructed to have Mueller fired… They said they were instructed to have the Special Counsel fired. Cohen confessed to a criminal conspiracy around campaign finances. And so the House has what it needs right now. What a number of frustrated Americans have felt is we have not seen the urgency yet from House leadership, and I think we are going to see that at 5 o’clock. The question is, will it be wrapped in any unnecessary procedures, or will it embrace the clarity of the moment… Will we see House Democrats step forward and grab this flag that is falling towards a muddy White House floor, and say, ‘We are going to grab that flag, and secure it, and protect it for the guardians of democracy that will come after us.’ So that our nation is stronger, not weaker, based on what the House Democrats decide to do in this medium right now.

Jolly, who represented Florida’s 13th district between 2014 and 2017, has been a staunch critic of President Trump and the Republican Party since his departure from the House.

