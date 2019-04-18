‘TOLD YA!!!’: Don Jr. Celebrates Mueller Report While ‘Hate-Watching CNN’

Following years of speculation that Donald Trump Jr. would face the wrath of Robert Mueller over the infamous meeting at Trump Tower, the special counsel’s report was released on Thursday — prompting a victory lap from the president’s son.

Mueller’s report found that Don Jr.’s meeting with Russians to obtain dirt on Hillary Clinton in June 2016 may have violated election laws on accepting foreign contributions. They declined to prosecute, however, over doubts they could prove Don Jr. “willfully” violated those laws. In other words, they did not think they could prove Don Jr. knew that what he was doing was illegal.

In another section of the report, Mueller’s office details Don Jr.’s interactions with Wikileaks on Twitter, revealing the president’s son helped disseminate damaging information on Clinton from the outlet.

Nevertheless, the report finding insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone on the Trump campaign was enough for the president’s son to declare victory. In an endless spree of tweets and retweets, Don Jr. announced he was “hate-watching CNN” and even called out anchor Jake Tapper by name.

“I don’t normally take joy in other people’s misery, but after the lies and discord they sowed for the past 3 years about my family and me I’ll make an exception today,” he wrote.

“TOLD YA!!!” he added in another celebratory tweet.

