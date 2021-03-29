Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the NRCC and several other top GOP campaign groups, demanding they stop using his name to fundraise.

That dispute is apparently all in the past. On Monday, the National Republican Congressional Committee sent out an email begging supporters to express their interest in joining Trump’s planned social media platform.

“FINAL NOTICE: 1 hr to tell Trump you’re joining his social media site,” the email’s subject line reads. “If you don’t reply he will think you abandoned him.”

This fundraising email from the National Republican Congressional Committee is something: “FINAL NOTICE: 1 hr to tell Trump you’re joining his social media site. If you don’t reply he will think you abandoned him… link expires SOON.” pic.twitter.com/dRAXOtWX5r — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 29, 2021

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said the former president is in conversations with teams about an imminent return to social media with his own platform.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller said on Fox News. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. In the months since he has issued statements to the media via email.

