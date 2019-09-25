Top House committee Democrats put out a joint statement this afternoon blasting President Donald Trump over his call with the president of Ukraine and saying Congress must hear from the whistleblower.

The joint statement from Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Elijah Cummings, and Eliot Engel reads calls the call memo “an unambiguous, damning, and shocking abuse of the Office of the Presidency for personal political gain.”

“Let’s be clear: no quid pro quo is required to betray our country. Trump asked a foreign government to interfere in our elections — that is betrayal enough. The corruption exists whether or not Trump threatened — explicitly or implicitly — that a lack of cooperation could result in withholding military aid,” the statement continues.

Earlier today Schiff described the call as a “classic mafia-like shakedown.”

