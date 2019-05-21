Top House Dem Clyburn Expresses Caution on Impeachment: ‘Let’s Not Rush Into This’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said this afternoon he does not believe a majority of the Democratic caucus would back impeachment of President Donald Trump at this point.

He told Chuck Todd that most Democrats support “staying steady, staying focused, staying on what we’re doing, because this thing is moving in our direction.”

Clyburn said there’s an “itch in our caucus for impeachment,” but they’re not there yet.

Todd asked if he’s concerned that the White House is using “your desire to sort of stay within the guardrails of political norms against you.”

Clyburn acknowledged concerns about that, but added, “I’m even more concerned about the White House goading us into making the wrong step, doing something too quickly.”

At one point Todd asked about the political considerations. Clyburn said it’s a political process and they have to “get it right”:

“If we’re going to get to that point, let’s move to that point with a solid foundation having been laid so that none of us will look back and say, ‘I wish I had have… and maybe I should have.’ We’re not there yet. Let’s not rush into this.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com