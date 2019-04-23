Treasury Misses Second Deadline on Trump Tax Returns; Mnuchin Says They’ll Have Final Decision on May 6

Last month the Treasury Department missed the first deadline set by the House Ways and Means Committee requesting the IRS provide President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.

Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they needed time to continue reviewing the request in a letter noting concerns about “politically-motivated disclosures.”

Chairman Richard Neal responded with a letter to the IRS requesting a reply by today, April 23rd, at 5 pm.

The Treasury Department has missed this second deadline and Mnuchin has sent a new letter to Neal again saying they’re reviewing the request and once again expressing that the request is “unprecedented.”

“We expect to provide the Committee with a final decision by May 6,” he adds.

Neal issued a brief statement in response:

