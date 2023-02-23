Whatever you may think of former President Donald Trump, he knows how to order at McDonald’s. He’s really good at it, and he knows it. His expertise and confidence were on display during a recent visit to an East Palestine area McDonald’s, in which he playfully boasted that he knew the menu better than the staff working that day.

Don’t just take my word for it … Fox News’s Tucker Carlson also thinks the same and urged his viewers to “treat yourselves” to go watch the video of Trump ordering McDonald’s. Carlson GUSHED over Trump’s savvy handling of McDonald’s fare and his dealing with “the people” who work there.

“Whatever you think of Donald Trump when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson gushed, coming out of a commercial break. “If you have seen the tape in McDonald’s, treat yourself. You don’t have to love Trump to know that he’s good at this. It’s real. He feels it. That’s why he’s so good at it.”

Carlson then pivoted to how Trump’s alleged popularity with the people makes him such a threat that he is constantly under attack by established institutions who feel threatened and therefore are attacking him. Whatever. There is no denying that Tucker really was impressed with Trump’s McDonald’s order so much so that he may or may not have watched it over and over again.

You can watch Trump’s smooth charms at McDonald’s here below, courtesy of CSPAN:

Trump is magnanimous in how he greets the McDonald’s staff and franchise owner. And he bought McDonald’s for local firefighters as well as providing Trump drinking water to the community ravaged by the train derailment and toxic mess that followed. Cynics may see his visit as a naked political play for the hearts and minds of swing state voters, but he showed up and donated needed materials, so good for him,

But more importantly, he also showed his Hall of Fame level of McDonald’s ordering, which clearly titillated Tucker Carlson.

Watch above via Fox News.

