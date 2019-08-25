President Donald Trump lashed out at the “Fake and Disgusting News” on Sunday by accusing them of trying to “force a Recession” during his time at the G7 summit in France.

….bad Economic times, the worse the better, anything to make my Election more difficult to win. Well, we are having very good meetings, the Leaders are getting along very well, and our Country, economically, is doing great – the talk of the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Such False and Inaccurate reporting thus far on the G-7. The Fake News knows this but they can’t help themselves! Leaving now to have breakfast with Boris J. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Between Trump’s fight with the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and his escalating trade war with China, the economy has been on the rocks recently with the Dow dropping more than 500 points at one point. A lot of media conversation has gravitated around the possibility of recession, and since this topic is likely to be a major component of the G7, political observers are wondering how Trump will be received by his fellow world leaders.

Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

