Trump Accuses ‘Fake and Disgusting News’ of Trying to Force Recession, ‘Make My Election More Difficult’

By Ken MeyerAug 25th, 2019, 8:46 am

President Donald Trump lashed out at the “Fake and Disgusting News” on Sunday by accusing them of trying to “force a Recession” during his time at the G7 summit in France.

Between Trump’s fight with the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and his escalating trade war with China, the economy has been on the rocks recently with the Dow dropping more than 500 points at one point. A lot of media conversation has gravitated around the possibility of recession, and since this topic is likely to be a major component of the G7, political observers are wondering how Trump will be received by his fellow world leaders.

Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

