President Donald Trump continued to attack the credibility of Google in a series of tweets, citing comments from a former employee who was fired after reportedly seeking to raise money for a white supremacist.

Conservative media has become convinced that the algorithms underlying Google’s search results — the influence of which are wildly outsized given the size of the search engine behemoth and the critical role its algorithm plays in the distribution of information — have an anti-conservative bias.

While there is little proof to support the conspiratorial claim — and Google has denied it — former employee Kevin Cernekee has alleged in a series of Fox News interviews that, during his timve as an engineer there, he witnessed lots of casual anti-Trump rhetoric within the staff and claimed that they want to “make sure Trump loses in 2020.”

So it was in this context that Trump tweeted, on Tuesday, about his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, claiming the exec had lauded his administration.

@sundarpichai of Google was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China’s military, that they didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election, and that they… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

But then…

The president turned to cite former Google engineer Cernekee, a Trump supporter who claimed he was fired by Google because he expressed his conservative views on internal message boards. After calling out Google, Cernekee has become something of a cause célèbre on the right.

In the midst of all this pearl clutching, however, the Daily Caller reported on Monday that Cernekee had made some “troubling” posts on those internal message boards about Richard Spencer, the famed white supremacist.

Referring to Spencer as a “prominent conservative activist,” Cernekee tried to convince his Google colleagues to raise money for a “bounty” to find the protestor who punched Spencer in 2017. Cernekee said it would be a “nice gesture,” but the request for funds apparently infuriated his fellow employees.

Despite that Daily Caller report, Cernekee somehow made it onto a Fox Business interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday night, where he railed against Google as biased, prompting multiple tweets from Trump:

….are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary. It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

….in 2020.” Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public. @peterschweizer stated with certainty that they suppressed negative stories on Hillary Clinton, and boosted negative stories on Donald Ttump. All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

All caught up now? You can watch the Lou Dobbs clip Trump shared last night above, via FBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com