President Donald Trump accused the “LameStream Media” of plotting to keep the country closed amid the coronavirus crisis, Wednesday, in an effort to it damage his 2020 re-election campaign.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” he posted on Twitter. “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Members of the press criticized President Trump’s tweet, accusing him of heading into “conspiracy theory” territory.

“Trump is now turning the most important public health decision in decades into a divisive political issue that is all about…wait for it…him!” responded MSNBC analyst David Corn. “He essentially is willing to kill Americans for the sake of business and to serve his political interests.”

“I don’t know anyone who is cheering for this,” commented CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson. “Journalists, like everyone else, are concerned about the health and survival of our friends and family and fellow Americans.”

President Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in restarting the economy amid the coronavirus crisis, tweeting on Sunday evening, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

This week, President Trump added that he’d “love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter” next month.

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has backed the president’s statements, saying on Fox News, “The president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

White House coronavirus task force member and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, has reportedly warned the Trump administration against restarting the economy so soon.

