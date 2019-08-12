comScore

Trump and Scaramucci Exchange Fire in Twitter Spat: ‘You Are Losing Your Fastball’

By Josh FeldmanAug 12th, 2019, 5:00 pm

President Donald Trump is now firing back at Anthony Scaramucci, he of the infamous 11-day White House stint in summer 2017, for his critical comments on TV.

Trump ripped Scaramucci over the weekend and said he was “quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling” and now spends his time on TV “as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.'”

Scaramucci responded by saying “eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.” He said that while he’s supported the president, he has “recently” made unacceptable comments he couldn’t accept.

Now the Mooch is even floating the possibility of the GOP looking at a change at the top of the ticket in 2020. In response to people making the obvious point that, well, Trump has not changed at all, Scaramucci argued that POTUS is moving on a “degrading slope.”

And now this afternoon Trump has fired back, tweeting that Scaramucci “desperately wanted to be” in his administration and saying he’s “only upset that I didn’t want him back.”

Scaramucci was quick to respond, calling it a “very weak troll”:

“Many have called and are willing to work on a necessary replacement. Time to call in a good relief pitcher. @potus is lost,” he added.

