President Donald Trump is now firing back at Anthony Scaramucci, he of the infamous 11-day White House stint in summer 2017, for his critical comments on TV.

Trump ripped Scaramucci over the weekend and said he was “quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling” and now spends his time on TV “as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.'”

Scaramucci responded by saying “eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.” He said that while he’s supported the president, he has “recently” made unacceptable comments he couldn’t accept.

Now the Mooch is even floating the possibility of the GOP looking at a change at the top of the ticket in 2020. In response to people making the obvious point that, well, Trump has not changed at all, Scaramucci argued that POTUS is moving on a “degrading slope.”

And now this afternoon Trump has fired back, tweeting that Scaramucci “desperately wanted to be” in his administration and saying he’s “only upset that I didn’t want him back.”

Scaramucci, who like so many others had nothing to do with my Election victory, is only upset that I didn’t want him back in the Administration (where he desperately wanted to be). Also, I seldom had time to return his many calls to me. He just wanted to be on TV! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2019

Scaramucci was quick to respond, calling it a “very weak troll”:

You are losing your fastball— very weak troll. Bullying is the most anti-American thing in our culture and it is emanating from the Oval Office. Many have called and are willing to work on a necessary replacement. Time to call in a good relief pitcher. @potus is lost. https://t.co/7fiFHbd7O6 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 12, 2019

“Many have called and are willing to work on a necessary replacement. Time to call in a good relief pitcher. @potus is lost,” he added.

