Trump Angrily Rants Against McConnell in Call for New Republican Leadership: ‘Mitch is NOT the Guy’

Former President Donald Trump mocked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and called for new leadership in the Republican Senate caucus during a Thursday night rant to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump’s relationship with the senior Senator from Kentucky has always had some ups and downs but went permanently south after McConnell blamed Trump for the attack on the Capitol just after he voted against impeachment after the 45th president. At issue last night was a Senate vote to extend the debt ceiling to December.

Addressing the former president who had called into his show, Hannity opened with “You urged United States senators not to do what they promised what they wouldn’t do, but they threw a lifeline to Chuck Schumer. By the way, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, yup, they’re mocking Mitch Mcconnell and making fun of the Republicans and laughing at them. He just threw him a lifeline that they didn’t have to throw them.”

Trump did not hesitate, opening with, “The Republican senate needs to do leadership; I’ve been saying it for a long time. Mitch is not the guy; he’s not the right guy, he’s not doing the job.”

McConnell was the first to suggest a bipartisan solution to the debt ceiling, though only a very short-term one. That is not a feature in the eyes of Trump but instead a flaw. “He gave them a lifeline and it’s more than a lifeline; he gave them so much time now to figure out what to do because they were in a big bind, they wouldn’t have been able to do anything,” Trump said. “He had the weapon, and he was unable to use it. It’s a shame. It’s a shame.”

After referencing the 11 Republican Senators who joined the Democratic caucus in agreeing to extend the debt ceiling to December, Trump concluded, “That was not a good thing that happened today. He made a big mistake.”

Trump echoed similar anti-Mitch animus that Hannity said on Wednesday as McConnell moved to raise the debt ceiling. This issue is not about future spending but just making good on the record deficits under federal spending under Trump and then-Senate MAJORITY Leader McConnell.

While the Democrats have an intraparty fight on their hands between moderate and progressive sides, the Republicans also have squabbling within their ranks divided between those who are still following Trump’s leadership and those who aren’t.

