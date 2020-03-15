comScore

Trump Announces Amid Coronavirus He Is ‘Strongly Considering a Full Pardon’ for Michael Flynn

By Ken MeyerMar 15th, 2020, 2:09 pm

Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

President Donald Trump topped off his Sunday proclamations on Twitter announcing he is “strongly considering” a pardon for Michael Flynn. He also took shots are the FBI and the Justice Department for good measure.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient,” Trump fumed. “I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

Trump’s announcement comes amid a steady stream of tweets about the ongoing coronavirus situation, along with every political grievance that’s apparently on his mind.

Flynn, Trump’s White House first national security adviser, left his position a bit less than a month into the president’s administration. The retired army general has been swamped with legal troubles ever since it was revealed that he lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian officials.

Concerns about Flynn’s connections to Russia played into Robert Mueller’s investigation of country’s campaign to meddle with American affairs. Flynn has pled guilty for his false statements, but as he attempts to withdraw his plea, prosecutors are recommending that he face prison time for his alleged attempts to undermine investigations.

Trump’s tweet drew instant notice, and many political observers responded by either pointing out Flynn’s legal woes or wondering why the president is tweeting about this in the middle of a pandemic:

