President Donald Trump topped off his Sunday proclamations on Twitter announcing he is “strongly considering” a pardon for Michael Flynn. He also took shots are the FBI and the Justice Department for good measure.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient,” Trump fumed. “I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Trump’s announcement comes amid a steady stream of tweets about the ongoing coronavirus situation, along with every political grievance that’s apparently on his mind.

Flynn, Trump’s White House first national security adviser, left his position a bit less than a month into the president’s administration. The retired army general has been swamped with legal troubles ever since it was revealed that he lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian officials.

Concerns about Flynn’s connections to Russia played into Robert Mueller’s investigation of country’s campaign to meddle with American affairs. Flynn has pled guilty for his false statements, but as he attempts to withdraw his plea, prosecutors are recommending that he face prison time for his alleged attempts to undermine investigations.

Trump’s tweet drew instant notice, and many political observers responded by either pointing out Flynn’s legal woes or wondering why the president is tweeting about this in the middle of a pandemic:

He really is fiddling as Rome burns. https://t.co/SsW383ngR3 — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 15, 2020

"Now it is reported"? There hasn't been a filing of substance on the issues in a month, literally. The filings were all reported on then. So, is the President just hearing about some of Flynn's attorney's accusations today or is it convenient for him to tweet about it now? https://t.co/p8tYeuknBk — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 15, 2020

By voting not to remove Donald Trump from office, Senate Republicans (except Romney) voted to keep in power a president who — even amidst a global pandemic that is threatening millions of American lives — insists on putting his personal interests above the national interest. https://t.co/f2PiYDGOCx — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) March 15, 2020

Tweeted potential pardon news as the president's schedule indicates he is expected to be doing a conference call with grocery executives related to coronavirus https://t.co/lDgO6Y0uox — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 15, 2020

The country is trying to head off and deal with a pandemic and this is what Trump wants to project to everyone? https://t.co/Ct1FqTE59d — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]