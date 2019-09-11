comScore

Trump Announces Delay in China Tariff Hike as ‘Gesture of Good Will’

By Josh FeldmanSep 11th, 2019, 7:42 pm

President Donald Trump announced today he is delaying the upcoming tariff hike on China, calling it a “gesture of good will” from the United States.

October 1st marks the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, and Trump said the decision was made to delay the tariff hike from the 1st to the 15th after a request from China’s vice premier:

