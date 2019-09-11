President Donald Trump announced today he is delaying the upcoming tariff hike on China, calling it a “gesture of good will” from the United States.

October 1st marks the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, and Trump said the decision was made to delay the tariff hike from the 1st to the 15th after a request from China’s vice premier:

At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

….on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

