Trump Announces Deputy Energy Sec. as Rick Perry’s Replacement

By Josh FeldmanOct 18th, 2019, 3:54 pm

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is the latest member of President Donald Trump‘s Cabinet to be leaving. Per the president, Perry’s departing by the end of the year.

Trump announced his replacement on Twitter this afternoon: Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Perry’s departure comes amid the impeachment inquiry looking into the administration’s Ukraine dealings.

