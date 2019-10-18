Energy Secretary Rick Perry is the latest member of President Donald Trump‘s Cabinet to be leaving. Per the president, Perry’s departing by the end of the year.

Trump announced his replacement on Twitter this afternoon: Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

I want to thank Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for the outstanding job he has done. He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests. Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

….He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Perry’s departure comes amid the impeachment inquiry looking into the administration’s Ukraine dealings.

