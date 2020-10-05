President Donald Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The president made the announcement in a Monday afternoon tweet.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M,” Trump wrote. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump and First Lady Melania both tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, and the president was reportedly given experimental therapeutics, including an “antibody cocktail,” for his fever.

The president spent the weekend at Walter Reed Hospital, and was spotted on Sunday waving to supporters in the area as he was driven around in a black SUV.

His doctor, Sean Conley, repeatedly avoided telling reporters if the president was ever put on oxygen during a briefing on Saturday, leading to ambiguity regarding Trump’s health. Conley later contradicted himself during a Sunday briefing, during which he admitted Trump was put on oxygen on Friday.

Although the president will be discharged on Monday evening, members of his administration and close circle, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, continue to test positive for the coronavirus.

This is a breaking story.

