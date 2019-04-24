Trump Announces He’s Send ‘Armed Soldiers to the Border’ After Confrontation Between U.S. and Mexican Troops

President Donald Trump threatened the Mexican government this morning by announcing the U.S. will send “armed soldiers” to the border after members of Mexico’s military confronted Americans National Guardsmen who they believed were on their side of the border.

“Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again!” Trump tweeted in response to the April 13 incident at a remote border area in Texas, which included Mexicans disarming one of the National Guardsmen and tossing their firearm in the U.S. vehicle.

“We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!”

The area where the confrontation occurred is south of America’s border security but is still technically U.S. land.

The Department of Defense’s Northern Command released the following statement to the Associated Press clarifying the exchange, which they are still investigating:

“After a brief discussion between the soldiers from the two nations, the Mexican military members departed the area. The U.S. soldiers immediately contacted CBP, who responded quickly. Throughout the incident, the U.S. soldiers followed all established procedures and protocols.”

