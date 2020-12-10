comScore

Trump Announces Normalization of Diplomatic Ties Between Morocco, Israel: ‘A Massive Breakthrough’

By Ken MeyerDec 10th, 2020, 11:39 am

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco and Israel have agreed to a normalization of diplomatic relations with each other. This makes Morocco the fourth Middle Eastern and North African country to embrace a normalized foreign policy with Israel, having been preceded by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan.

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted. Trump also announced that he signed a proclamation to acknowledge Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

