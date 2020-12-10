President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco and Israel have agreed to a normalization of diplomatic relations with each other. This makes Morocco the fourth Middle Eastern and North African country to embrace a normalized foreign policy with Israel, having been preceded by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan.

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted. Trump also announced that he signed a proclamation to acknowledge Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

