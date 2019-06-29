comScore

Trump Announces Temporary Trade Truce After Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

By Connor MannionJun 29th, 2019, 8:37 pm

President Donald Trump announced he is not going to increase tariffs on China at the moment, saying he had a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate,” Trump said.

The president also said while he will not be increasing tariffs against China at this time, “there will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.”

