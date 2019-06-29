Trump Announces Temporary Trade Truce After Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump announced he is not going to increase tariffs on China at the moment, saying he had a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected. I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate. China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

….amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers. At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security. Importantly, we have opened up negotiations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

….again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

“I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate,” Trump said.

The president also said while he will not be increasing tariffs against China at this time, “there will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.”

