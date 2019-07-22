comScore

Trump Announces Two-Year Deal With Congress on Budget and Debt Ceiling

By Josh FeldmanJul 22nd, 2019, 6:02 pm

President Donald Trump announced a deal has been struck with bipartisan leaders in Congress tonight on the budget and debt ceiling.

Trump tweeted there are “no poison pills” and said, “This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!”

Per the Washington Post, the deal “would raise spending caps by $320 billion and suspend the debt ceiling until after the next presidential election.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: