Trump Announces Two-Year Deal With Congress on Budget and Debt Ceiling

President Donald Trump announced a deal has been struck with bipartisan leaders in Congress tonight on the budget and debt ceiling.

Trump tweeted there are “no poison pills” and said, “This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!”

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

….This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Per the Washington Post, the deal “would raise spending caps by $320 billion and suspend the debt ceiling until after the next presidential election.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com