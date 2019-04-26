Trump Appears to Pivot from Anti-Vaxx Position: Kids ‘Have to Get Their Shots’

Amid the worst measles outbreak in recent U.S. history, President Donald Trump appeared to pivot away from his anti-vaccination positions today.

“They have to get the shot. The vaccinations are so important,” the president said after a reporter asked him what he tells children about vaccines. “This is going around now. They have to get their shots.”

Trump, who made the comments while speaking to reporters outside the White House, has previously promoted conspiracy theories that suggest vaccines cause autism and other health problems.

Prior to becoming president, Trump tweeted numerous times about “doctor-inflicted autism” and demanded the Obama administration act to stop vaccines.

If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but would not allow one time massive shots that a small child cannot take – AUTISM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

Autism rates through the roof–why doesn’t the Obama administration do something about doctor-inflicted autism. We lose nothing to try. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

I am being proven right about massive vaccinations—the doctors lied. Save our children & their future. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2014

A massive measles outbreak is currently happening in California, where hundreds of students at UCLA and Cal State L.A. have been quarantined because of the viral infection. Measles can be easily prevented using vaccines that are typically given shortly after a child born, but it is now spreading in the U.S. again as the anti-vaccination movement has gained more and more momentum over the past years.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com