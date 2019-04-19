Trump Approval Ratings Hit 2019 Low After Mueller Report Release

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating reached its lowest point of 2019 following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on Russian interference.

Reuters/Ipsos conducted the public opinion poll.

AccordingTheir findings were as follows:

According to the poll, 37 percent of adults in the United States approved of Trump’s performance in office, down from 40 percent in a similar poll conducted on April 15 and matching the lowest level of the year. That is also down from 43 percent in a poll conducted shortly after U.S. Attorney General William Barr circulated a summary of the report in March.

The poll was conducted Thursday afternoon to Friday morning and was the first national survey conducted after the Mueller report’s release.

The 448-page report, which was partially redacted, did not, according to Politico, exonerate the president in regards to conspiracy of collusion but does discount the idea of collusion.

