President Donald Trump today said that talks with the Taliban are “dead” after he called off a planned meeting at Camp David with Taliban leaders.

When asked about those talks by reporters today, Trump said, “They’re dead. As far as I’m concerned, they’re dead.”

“They thought they had to kill people in order to put themselves in a better negotiating position. When they did that, they killed 12 people, one happened to be a great American soldier,” he continued.

Trump did say he liked the idea of meeting, saying, “It was my idea, and it was my idea to terminate it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody else.”

He also defended the initial Camp David invite, saying other bad actors have been invited there before and that “the alternative was the White House, and you wouldn’t have been happy with that either.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

