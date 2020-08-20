Trump Asked About ‘Culture of Lawlessness’ Around Him After Bannon Becomes Latest Ally to Be Criminally Charged

President Donald Trump distanced himself from his embattled former allies on Thursday as he faced questions about the arrest of his ex-campaign chief and White House adviser, Steve Bannon.

During a press spray from the Oval Office, Trump was asked about how Bannon was indicted by New York prosecutors and is now facing charges for wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a border wall crowdfunding campaign. The president dismissed Bannon’s connection to himself before noting that he has previously offered a negative opinion on the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads. It was only done to make me look bad, and perhsps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles. https://t.co/L8RUPCAhqc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

“I haven’t been dealing with him at all. I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like what I read about it,” Trump said. “I thought that was a project that was being done for showboating reasons. I don’t know that he was in charge. I didn’t know any of the other people either, but it’s sad. It’s very sad.”

After that, a reporter confronted Trump with a list of his former allies and campaign officials who have been convicted for criminal conduct over the course of his presidency. Specifically, the president was asked “what’s it say about your judgment” that he has a “culture of lawlessness” surrounding himself.

Trump dodged the question at first to speak about “the great lawlessness in the Obama administration,” but then he went back to stress that he was not involved in Bannon’s crowdfunding campaign. He went on to claim “we built a very powerful wall,” continued to disown Bannon’s campaign, and said the wall should be made by the government rather than a privately financed endeavor.

Watch above, via CNN.

