During today’s big press conference, President Donald Trump indicated there’s no “deadline” for imposing new China tariffs save for “what’s up here.”

Reuters’ Jeff Mason asked Trump, “What is your deadline, if you have one, for China to make progress on trade before you impose the tariffs on the other $325 billion in goods?”

Trump said he will be meeting with President Xi, adding, “We thought we had a deal. We didn’t have a deal. And I would never make something that would be less than what we already had.”

The president continued to talk about the tariffs, tangentially bringing up the deal he made with Mexico, saying the U.S. has a “much better relationship” with Mexico now.

When he finished, Mason asked, “My original question, sir, was do you have a deadline for imposing the $325…”

“No, I have no deadline. My deadline is what’s up here,” the president said, pointing at his head.”We’ll figure out the deadline. Nobody can quite figure it out.”

The line inspired a few joking reactions from Media Twitter:

CC: Every editor I've ever worked with. https://t.co/C2eRtxAgnB — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 12, 2019

Me when my editor says I'm past deadline https://t.co/33b4NXXDR4 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 12, 2019

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com