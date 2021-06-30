Trump Attacks Gen. Milley and Calls for His Resignation, Says He’s Not ‘Willing to Defend Our Military’ from ‘Leftist Radicals’

Former President Donald Trump attacked General Mark Milley again on Wednesday and said that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — who Trump himself appointed to that position — should resign.

Milley made headlines last week for his impassioned response to a question about critical race theory in the military, saying he finds it “offensive” to accuse officers of being “‘woke’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

Additionally, there’s new reporting this week from an upcoming book that Milley and Trump got into a fierce shouting match in the Situation Room last year.

Trump denied that report as “Fake News” in his statement Wednesday, claiming, “If he had displayed such disrespect for his Commander-in-Chief I would have fired him immediately.”

He went after Milley for his apology last year for participating in that now-infamous Trump photo op in Lafayette Square, calling it a “groveling apology.”

Trump claimed that Milley “practically begged me not to send in the military to stop the riots” last year and said he’s now defending critical race theory.

“Gen. Milley ought to resign, and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag,” he added.

After snippets of @MichaelCBender‘s new book revealed some tense exchanges between Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley & Trump (and his aides) over last summer’s BLM protests, the former president calls for the four star general (whom he appointed to the role) to resign. pic.twitter.com/iK4JGnmzXE — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 30, 2021

