Trump Attacks Gen. Milley and Calls for His Resignation, Says He’s Not ‘Willing to Defend Our Military’ from ‘Leftist Radicals’

By Josh FeldmanJun 30th, 2021, 2:38 pm
 

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies on the department’s fiscal year 2022 budget request during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump attacked General Mark Milley again on Wednesday and said that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — who Trump himself appointed to that position — should resign.

Milley made headlines last week for his impassioned response to a question about critical race theory in the military, saying he finds it “offensive” to accuse officers of being “‘woke’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

Additionally, there’s new reporting this week from an upcoming book that Milley and Trump got into a fierce shouting match in the Situation Room last year.

Trump denied that report as “Fake News” in his statement Wednesday, claiming, “If he had displayed such disrespect for his Commander-in-Chief I would have fired him immediately.”

He went after Milley for his apology last year for participating in that now-infamous Trump photo op in Lafayette Square, calling it a “groveling apology.”

Trump claimed that Milley “practically begged me not to send in the military to stop the riots” last year and said he’s now defending critical race theory.

“Gen. Milley ought to resign, and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac