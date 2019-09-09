comScore

Trump Ridicules GOP Challenger Mark Sanford’s Affair With ‘Flaming Dancer’: His Political Career is Over

By Colby HallSep 9th, 2019, 7:17 am

Shortly after former Republican South Carolinian Congressman — and recently announced Republican Presidential hopeful — Mark Sanford appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to criticize President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter to ridicule Sanford’s past familial indiscretions that saw former S.C. Governor admitting to an affair with an Argentinian paramour.

Sanford became the third Republican politician to announce plans to challenge Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, joining former Massachusettes Governor Bill Weld and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh. As such, Sanford is making the media rounds and early Monday morning sat with the host of Morning Joe, which perhaps caught Trump’s attention as he is a known voracious consumer of cable news programming.

Trump tweeted:

