Shortly after former Republican South Carolinian Congressman — and recently announced Republican Presidential hopeful — Mark Sanford appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to criticize President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter to ridicule Sanford’s past familial indiscretions that saw former S.C. Governor admitting to an affair with an Argentinian paramour.

Sanford became the third Republican politician to announce plans to challenge Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, joining former Massachusettes Governor Bill Weld and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh. As such, Sanford is making the media rounds and early Monday morning sat with the host of Morning Joe, which perhaps caught Trump’s attention as he is a known voracious consumer of cable news programming.

Trump tweeted:

When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, @MarkSanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over. It was,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent. But now take heart, he is back, and running for President of the United States. The Three Stooges, all badly failed candidates, will give it a go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

