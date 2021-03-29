Trump Attacks His Covid Task Force Officials for Candid CNN Interviews, Slams Birx as ‘Liar With Very Little Credibility’

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx got very candid with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta for a special that aired Sunday night about the Covid-19 response under the Trump administration.

Birx in particular recalled the pressure she faced and the blowback she got for her dire covid warnings. She even brought up one conversation she had with then-President Donald Trump and, when asked if she was threatened, responded, “I would say it was a very uncomfortable situation.”

The former president responded Monday with a lengthy statement attacking two of the top members of his White House’s coronavirus task force.

Trump calls Fauci and Birx “self-promoters trying to reinvent history” and in particular called Birx a “liar with very little credibility left.”

He takes a shot at Fauci over his athletic skills before calling him “the king of ‘flip-flops'” and saying he was “incapable of pressing the FDA” to get vaccines developed faster.

Trump claims that Fauci badmouthed Birx and “would ask not to be in the same room with her.” He blames Birx in particular for being “a terrible medical advisor” and says he “seldomed followed her advice.”

“There was no ‘very difficult’ phone call, other than that Dr. Birx’s policies that would have led us directly into a COVID caused depression. She was a very negative voice who didn’t have the right answers,” Trump adds.

— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 29, 2021

In a January interview, Birx reflected on that infamous moment when Trump asked questions about disinfectant, saying, “I wasn’t prepared for that. I didn’t even know what to do in that moment.”

