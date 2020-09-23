President Donald Trump attacked Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday night during his rally.

Speaking in Pennsylvania, Trump went on the offensive against The Squad, railing about progressive policy proposals and saying Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is “not a good student, not good at anything, but she’s got a good line of crap.” Trump then turned to Omar and bragged saying “we are going to win the state of Minnesota because of her.”

“She is telling us how to run our country,” Trump went on. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

Omar emigrated to America with her family decades ago when she was a child refugee from Somalia. She has been an American citizen for 20 years.

Trump has repeatedly attack Omar and her fellow progressives, but his latest remarks are comparable from his 2019 statement telling four congresswomen of color to “go back” to “the crime-infested places from which they came.” The president’s remarks were followed by a rally where his supporters chanted “send her back” as he continued to attack Omar, which he refused to disavow while on stage.

Watch above, via C-SPAN3

