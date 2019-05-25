President Donald Trump lashed out at a federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from diverting $1 billion from military accounts to pay for a border wall.

Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction. This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

The California judge did not rule on the legality of the administration’s diversion of another $3.6 billion from military construction funds, ABC News reported.

“We are asking for an expedited appeal!” Trump said.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam’s ruling cited the Trump administration’s attempt to circumvent Congress as reason for blocking the funds, alongside Trump’s own past statements.

“Defendants’ argument that the need for the requested border barrier construction funding was ‘unforeseen’ cannot logically be squared with the Administration’s multiple requests for funding,” Gilliam wrote.

Gilliam, who was nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2014, specifically cited the administration’s argument of frustration as not being enough to go against the “essential” function of “our constitutional system.”

Trump declared a national emergency in February as a means of securing funding for the wall after he could not get a bill passed in Congress.

[Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

