Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Sunday wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.

This was soon followed up by a statement on the “junky” winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Yes, really.

Medina Spirit, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby, failed a drug test taken after the race and could potentially be disqualified.

So this was the statement the former President of the United States put out on the matter, complete with more nonsense about the 2020 election:

So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!

This is, amazingly, not the first time Trump has made political hay out of the Kentucky Derby. Back in 2019, in response to the controversy over the winner, Trump blamed “political correctness.”

