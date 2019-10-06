comScore
Trump Attacks ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’, ‘Boring’ Peter Baker, Praises Bob Woodward in Sunday Night Tweetstorm

By Connor MannionOct 6th, 2019, 8:17 pm

President Donald Trump apparently spent a decent part of his Sunday watching television, tweeting out his thoughts on the Sunday shows like Meet the Press and Face the Nation.

Trump attacked NBC’s “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” and said he was having a “total meltdown” in his wild interview with Sen. Ron Johnson.

During the interview, Todd told Johnson he was spreading “Fox News propaganda stuff” in attempting to spin a defense of Trump’s Ukraine call.

Surprisingly though, Trump had warm words for veteran journalist Bob Woodward who he called “cool, calm and interesting” during his appearance on Face the Nation … or “Deface the Nation” in Trump’s words.

During the segment, Woodward argued “knowing what we know about Trump, he’s not going to apologize I suspect, whether he wins or loses” in speaking about impeachment. Woodward also spoke about how he believes Republican senators will largely stick with Trump on the matter.

In his tweet, Trump also demeaned CBS anchor Margaret Brennan by calling her a “no name host(ess)” and again targeted New York Times reporter Peter Baker calling them both “biased boring and wrong.”

Trump also singled out 60 Minutes, disputing that farmers are losing money due to the trade war and maintained that tariffs are paying for themselves.


The president even apparently watched the Fox Business program WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker, quoting a defense of himself offered up by former independent counsel Ken Starr.

