Trump Backs Cher’s Tweet on Immigration: ‘I Finally Agree With Cher!’

President Donald Trump expressed his support for singer Cher’s tweet on immigration, in which she claimed the city of Los Angeles can barely take care of its own citizens.



Cher had tweeted on Sunday that while she sympathizes with immigrants’ situation, “MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More.”

Cher’s tweet came after Trump proposed releasing migrants federal authorities have detained into sanctuary cities:

Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

NBC Los Angeles reported during the weekend the city is ranked the second in the nation for their homeless population.

LA has around 55,200 homeless people, according to data released by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, meaning it has 54 homeless people for every 10,000 residents.

