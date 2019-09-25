President Donald Trump held a press conference from the United Nations Wednesday — amidst a furor over Democrats announcing the start of an impeachment inquiry — and was pressed by reporters about his controversial call with Ukraine’s president.

“You suggested you didn’t do anything wrong in the course of your conversations the Ukrainian president,” a reporter asked Trump. “Can you explain to the American people why it is appropriate for an American president to ask a foreign leader for information about a political rival? And what you would’ve said if you would discover that Barack Obama, perhaps, had asked a foreign leader for information about you?”

Trump took the chance to baselessly accuse his predecessor of seeking dirt on him from foreign leaders.

“Well, that’s what he did,” Trump replied. “Isn’t it? Really when you think about it.”

He continued, citing books on the deep state from Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett and Fox contributor Andrew McCarthy:

“Hopefully that will all come out. Whether you look at Gregg Jarrett or McCarthy’s book that just came out recently. And so many other books, and a lot of books are coming out. When you start reading those books, you see what they did to us. What they’ve done to this country is a disgrace. They have hurt this country very badly and no other president should have to go through what I’ve gone through.”

Jarrett was a Fox News anchor for more than a decade. Then in 2017, he was stripped of the title and made a “legal analyst” when he commentary went off the deep end, Mediaite reported earlier this year.

Watch above, via Fox News.

