President Donald Trump opened his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. on a bitter note, blaming his political rivals and gloating about getting acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial.

Trump set the stage for his remarks by holding up a USA Today newspaper bearing the headline “Acquitted” as he walked into the event. The president will take a victory lap in a speech later in the day, but as he opened his speech to the breakfast assembly, he dove right in and started attacking those who pushed for his removal from office.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

Trump continued shortly afterwards by taking shots at Senator Mitt Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president alluded to how Romney invoked his faith while voting in favor of his impeachment, and also once again rejected Pelosi’s claim that she prays for him.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House.”

Pelosi also attended the breakfast and reportedly had this reaction.

Trump starts his prayer breakfast remarks on impeachment, at one point saying: “I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what is wrong. I don’t like people who say I’ll pray for you, when that’s not so." Pelosi, who is sitting four seats away on stage, shook her head — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) February 6, 2020

This comes just after the drama between Trump and Pelosi at the State of the Union address, where Trump possibly snubbed Pelosi’s offer of a handshake and she tore up his speech behind him on camera.

Watch above, via C-SPAN2.

