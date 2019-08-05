

Minutes after a call for political unity to pass legislation in the wake of two deadly mass shootings, President Donald Trump returned to pointing his finger of blame at his favorite target: the Media.

Trump’s tweet reveals an understanding that there is great “anger and rage that has built up over many years” in the United States, but that the “Fake News has contributed greatly.”

Trump added that “News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

29 innocent Americans are dead after mass shootings occurred within hours from one another. The first, at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, appeared to be inspired by the fear of immigrant “invasion” and the threat of American job loss, at least by the manifesto left by the assailant.

Many have noted the similarities in that manifesto to some of Trump’s rally rhetoric, though the manifesto explicitly claims that the shooter wasn’t necessarily a Trump supporter.

Trump’s recent tweet echoes a tweet he sent roughly a year ago:

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

So, one year ago he called the media the “enemy of the people,” and now, after a spate of deadly mass shootings, he’s putting the wanton killing of innocents at their feet.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com