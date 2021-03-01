Former President Donald Trump attempted to put the blame for the U.S. Capitol invasion (by his own supporters) on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump spoke at CPAC on Sunday where he railed against his enemies within the Republican Party and falsely claimed once again that he was the true victor of the 2020 election. This was the unsubstantiated lie that fueled Trump’s supporters nearly two months ago when they laid siege to Congress in a violent attempt to stop them from officially certifying his loss to President Joe Biden.

After the CPAC address, Trump spoke with Fox News’ Steve Hilton, who brought up old reports that the ex-president refused to call off the Capitol mob for hours because he was transfixed while watching the riots on TV. When asked about that and if he knew how bad the insurrection was, Trump called it “incorrect reporting,” before claiming “I turned it on later on when I heard about it and did a lot of moves.”

From there, Trump started bragging about the “massive” rally he had on January 6th (before it turned into a deadly insurrection). After calling the rally “a lovefest” and “a beautiful thing,” Trump claimed he “definitely” recommended 10,000 National Guard troops be put on standby that day.

“They took that number, from what I understand, they gave it to the people at the Capitol, which is controlled by Pelosi, and I heard they rejected it because they didn’t think it would look good,” Trump said. “So, you know, that was a big mistake.”

Trump moved on shortly after that by engaging in whataboutism over violence and destruction from Antifa and “the Radical Left.” Trump’s remarks come after several of his allies also blamed Pelosi for the Capitol’s security failures regardless of the fact that she was one of the mob’s targets.

Watch above, via Fox News.

