Trump Blames ‘Poor Ratings’ for Postponement of Wednesday’s ‘Kangaroo Court’ Jan 6 Hearing

Former President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the January 6 Committee by claiming the investigative body cancelled their upcoming hearing because it’s a television disaster.

Following up his enraged response to the committee’s Monday hearing, Trump got on Truth Social Tuesday to rag on it some more by saying “The Unselects are going against me because I am the only one who can fix our endangered Country, and they want to DESTROY it! People want to go back to where we were just two years ago.” Hours later, Trump tweeted truthed his personal theory on why the committee decided to postpone the hearing they were going to have on Wednesday.

“Word out that the reason the Unselects have canceled Wednesday’s Kangaroo Court is a total lack of interest leading to very poor television ratings,” Trump wrote. “Could this be so? Maybe they should try getting a more talented Hollywood producer than the former President of ABC Fake News. He didn’t do so well!”

While some sources have attributed the postponement to scheduling conflicts and production issues, the committee is still on track to hold their hearing scheduled for Thursday, and Committee Member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) insisted the postponement was to give the committee’s staff breathing room to do their technical work. Nonetheless, Trump re-truthed Eric Trump later when his son went on the attack against the committee’s Republican Vice-Chairwoman, Liz Cheney (WY)

“She’s angry and sick,” Trump said. “Loves sending our troops to fight and die in countries that don’t even want us to be there, Endless Wars, but never had the guts to fight for Scooter Libby, who “saved” her father and Bush — But I did!”

