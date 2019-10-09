The Trump administration is getting renewed criticism of the president’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria after today’s Turkish military offensive.

Senator Lindsey Graham, normally a reliable Trump ally, has been incredibly critical of the decision, going so far as to say America’s Kurdish allies have been “shamelessly abandoned”:

If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

Will lead effort in Congress to make Erdogan pay a heavy price. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

I urge President Trump to change course while there is still time by going back to the safe zone concept that was working. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

Congresswoman Liz Cheney also criticized Trump for “leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered”:

News from Syria is sickening. Turkish troops preparing to invade Syria from the north, Russian-backed forces from the south, ISIS fighters attacking Raqqa. Impossible to understand why @realDonaldTrump is leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered and enabling the return of ISIS — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 9, 2019

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported this morning, “The US military has been ordered by President Trump not to help.”

The US military has been ordered by President Trump not to help. https://t.co/Fm0J7H9BBJ — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

The news from northern Syria on the Turkish military offensive has shocked many, and criticism of Trump’s decision has only grown:

Trump recklessly betrayed our Kurdish partners and cleared the way for Turkey’s invasion of Syria—reopening the door for ISIS and furthering a humanitarian crisis. We should bring our troops home, but we need to do so in a way that protects our security. https://t.co/YoIuHrbDKz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019

Trump will be responsible for these deaths. https://t.co/inEltZ39SN — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 9, 2019

You didn’t leave Syria. You just moved a small number of troops so the Turks could slaughter our allies. https://t.co/2KAFF4kqbc — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 9, 2019

In a very real sense, Trump’s Syria move gave Trukey the green light to attack our Kurdish allies/friends. Trump’s conduct may very well result in the slaughter of a population that trusted us & the Republicans will let this happen? Can they explain to the American people, WHY? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 9, 2019

Kurds will be slaughtered thanks to Trump. https://t.co/7KN4o8JFib — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 9, 2019

As Turkey begins attack on Syria, I’m ashamed of America. Trump is trying to distract from impeachment with the blood of our allies. Shameless fool. #Turkey #ISIS #Syria ##betrayal #KurdsBetrayed — kathleenparker (@kathleenparker) October 9, 2019

Trump threatened to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy should undefined events to his disliking take place AFTER its attack into Syria. If he chose to make such a serious threat, why not make it on condition that no attack take place at all? That’s the whole point. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 9, 2019

Turkey officially begins its invasion of Syria, following President Trump's abandonment of our Kurdish allies. The international community betrays the Kurds one ore time–and this time it's a gift to Russia, Iran and ISIS as well. https://t.co/nXbLvqQt8q — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 9, 2019

The Turkish military is about to move into Syria. President Trump allowed this to happen. An ethnic cleansing of our Kurdish allies, a boost to ISIS, and a foreign policy gift to Russia, Iran, & China will be the result. America’s standing in the world will take an immense hit. — Michael Morell (@MichaelJMorell) October 9, 2019

President Trump has committed an egregious act of betrayal in what he is doing to the Kurds. Shame on him. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 9, 2019

#breaking SDF: "Turkish warplanes started to carry out airstrikes on civilian areas. There is huge panic among people of the region." CNN Analyst David Rohde says Trump's pullout of US forces from northern Syria has green lighted a potential massacre: 'It's a terrible message' pic.twitter.com/6ztVzrNnTF — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) October 9, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com