Trump Blasted From Right and Left for Not Supporting Kurdish Allies After Turkey Begins Attack: ‘Recklessly Betrayed’

By Josh FeldmanOct 9th, 2019, 2:26 pm

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration is getting renewed criticism of the president’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria after today’s Turkish military offensive.

Senator Lindsey Graham, normally a reliable Trump ally, has been incredibly critical of the decision, going so far as to say America’s Kurdish allies have been “shamelessly abandoned”:

Congresswoman Liz Cheney also criticized Trump for “leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered”:

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported this morning, “The US military has been ordered by President Trump not to help.”

The news from northern Syria on the Turkish military offensive has shocked many, and criticism of Trump’s decision has only grown:

