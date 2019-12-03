President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing impeachment during his first press conference in advance of the NATO summit starting Tuesday morning in London, England.

What started as a pre-planned five-minute press briefing on Tuesday morning with the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the US ambassador’s residence in London became a 52-minute question and answer session.

Trump hit many of the same notes that he hits regularly in White House lawn press sprays and on Twitter, but what makes this event unique is that it flouts the accepted “water’s edge” decorum to not discuss domestic politics while on foreign soil. But Trump was elected by a base of supporters eager to flout the decorum of lifelong politicians and civil servants, so in that way, the commander in chief delivered what he was elected for.

The impeachment proceedings came up twice — both sections have been edited together in the clip above – and President Trump hit all his usual talking points: the whole thing is a hoax, the Democrats are doing a great disservice to the country and the Republicans have never been more united.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg had little to nothing to offer as he sat quietly and watched the show unfold.

