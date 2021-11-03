Former President Donald Trump appeared on the syndicated conservative talk radio program The John Fredericks Show Wednesday to weigh in on Glenn Youngkin’s election as governor of Virginia.

Though he didn’t actively campaign for Youngkin, Trump became a major part of the race, largely because Terry McAullife tried —and apparently failed — to cast his opponent as a Trump disciple to rally the anti-Trump vote helped win Virginia for President Joe Biden.

Trump’s commentary was largely predictable, and included taking credit for the Youngkin win. “I’ve heard Virginia is blue but I’ve never believed it was blue,” he said, adding “without MAGA he would have lost by 15 points, more…instead of giving us credit they say oh he’s more popular than [Trump].”

But it was Trump’s continued attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the network with which he has worked so closely, Fox News, that really stood out in the interview.

“I think you have a new Majority Leader,” Trump said of McConnell, adding he thinks the Kentucky Senator is “the most overrated man in politics. I know well, I work with him. It took them forever to get me the wall and he, in the end, couldn’t get it done, so I took it to the military. And I got to it took me a long time because of him and Paul Ryan.”

He also returned to bashing Fox News, which has notably covered Trump much less of late. He blamed the coverage, in part, on “Paul Ryan basically running Fox now.”

The former congressman from Wisconsin is not, in fact, running Fox News — though he is on the board of Fox Corporation, the network’s parent company.

Fredericks noted to Trump that “it took Fox 30 minutes to call Virginia for Youngkin, and 30 minutes after both MSNBC and CNN,” before asking “What does that say?”

“Well, it’s probably because maybe they wanted a Democrat to win,” Trump replied, which would come as a surprise to anyone paying attention to Fox News opinion programming over the past month.

Listen above via The John Fredericks Show.

