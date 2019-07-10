President Donald Trump today accused Iran of violating the nuclear deal that Trump upended by withdrawing.

Iran has long been secretly “enriching,” in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

Trump accused Iran of “secretly enriching” uranium in violation of the Barack Obama administration’s deal with the country. Trump also called for increasing sanctions against the country.

The Iran nuclear deal fell apart after Trump, a longtime critic, withdrew from it last year. Many people on Twitter the irony of Trump accusing Iran of violating a deal his administration withdrew from.

Trump is mad that Iran isn’t abiding by the terms of a deal he broke. #ArtOfTheDeal https://t.co/ic3sR0JZcn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2019

The Trump administration certified Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal in 2017 and the IAEA said it remained within uranium-enrichment limits as recently as this May https://t.co/4DkL86Brc4 https://t.co/ALEZCsFz2T — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 10, 2019

About this notion that #Iran is enriching in secret. Yes, Iran has a history of covertly nuclear activities, including enrichment-related. But this time around, they’re not doing it in secret. They’ve been open about what they’re doing, when, how, and why they’re doing it. https://t.co/MGZnYnbN4w — Ariane Tabatabai (@ArianeTabatabai) July 10, 2019

Factually incorrect.

1. No evidence that #Iran has been secretly enriching. International inspectors attest the opposite.

2. Deal was not with Obama/Kerry, it was with world powers US,EU, Russia, China,

3. $150 billion was Iran’s own frozen money, returned as part of the deal. https://t.co/CBvp5gwQiT — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) July 10, 2019

That he can say something so patently untrue and unhinged is not likely going to endear him to any of the Europeans on the fence between defying Trump or letting the JCPOA collapse https://t.co/UXK4TMeV0V — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) July 10, 2019

Hmmm… will this be followed by evidence of the secret enrichment? https://t.co/uAPjdOTExb — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) July 10, 2019

[Image via Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images]

