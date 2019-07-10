comScore

Trump Accuses Iran of Secretly Violating Nuclear Deal: ‘Sanctions Will Soon Be Increased, Substantially!’

By Connor MannionJul 10th, 2019, 10:49 am

President Donald Trump today accused Iran of violating the nuclear deal that Trump upended by withdrawing.

Trump accused Iran of “secretly enriching” uranium in violation of the Barack Obama administration’s deal with the country. Trump also called for increasing sanctions against the country.

The Iran nuclear deal fell apart after Trump, a longtime critic, withdrew from it last year. Many people on Twitter the irony of Trump accusing Iran of violating a deal his administration withdrew from.

